Winter Is Right Around The Corner: Here’s How To Know When It’s Time For Your Last Lawn Mow Of The Fall

The smell of freshly cut grass is a nostalgic scent that takes us right back to sunny afternoons and weekend BBQs.

But as the days get shorter and we trade our flip-flops for cozy socks, it’s time to think about wrapping up our lawn care routine for the year.

Knowing when to perform that final mow is a bit like knowing when to say “when” at a dinner party; timing is everything.

Mow too early, and you could stunt your lawn’s growth. Mow too late, and you’re inviting a whole host of problems like disease and pest infestations.

So, how do you strike that perfect balance? Keep reading to learn more about the signs that it’s time to give your lawnmower a well-deserved break, how to handle the last mow like a pro, and what to do to keep your lawn happy through the winter months.

Signs It’s Nearly Time For The Last Cut

You’re not the only one who can feel that winter is coming; your grass senses it, too. But how can you really tell when it’s time to store that lawnmower away?

A general guideline is that when daytime temperatures consistently drop below 60°F, the grass starts to enter its winter dormancy stage. However, there’s a bit more to it than that. Here are some more detailed signs to look for.

First, you know how we get sluggish in cold weather, preferring the comfort of our homes and warm beverages? Well, grass is no different. It slows its growth as temperatures dip.

