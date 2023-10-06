Winter Squash Are Actually The Stars Of Fall: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Using Them In Cozy Recipes

Don’t let the name fool you: winter squash is typically harvested in late summer to early fall. Then, they are stored and eaten throughout the colder months.

That’s why these beauties are often the real stars of fall.

So, whether you are an amateur home chef or a seasoned pro, here is everything you need to know about winter squash varieties (and how to create some killer recipes using these fall staples).

Butternut Squash

Arguably the most popular kid in the squash class, the butternut squash is known for its sweet, nutty flavor and its versatility in the kitchen.

Now, some people do shy away from working with this squash because of the peeling part. But don’t sweat it because a good vegetable peeler usually does the trick.

Once peeled and diced, these gems are perfect for roasting, sautéing, or even pureeing into soups.

A tried-and-true combo is roasted butternut squash with a touch of cinnamon, olive oil, and a smidgen of maple syrup.

Or, if you want something a bit more savory, just toss those cubes into a salad with kale, pecans, and a light vinaigrette. The possibilities are endless.

