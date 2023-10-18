With High Inflation And An Unpredictable Dating Pool, Some Singles Are Making The Controversial Move To Skip Dinner As A First Date Option And Go On More Affordable Outings Instead, Like Walks Or Coffee Dates

With inflation at an all-time high, dating has become noticeably more expensive in recent years. As a result, many single people are skipping out on the first dinner date and looking for more affordable date options to save some money, such as a walk in the park or grabbing a cup of coffee. However, the idea of downgrading date night has become highly controversial.

TikToker @erinstagram shared a clip of herself eavesdropping on a conversation between a guy and his friends. In the caption of the video, she wrote, “Listening to the guys next to me discussing dating strategies for 30 minutes straight.”

Right off the bat, a man’s voice can be heard in the background saying, “So, anyway, instead of taking girls out to dinner, you know, because that gets expensive, I just started doing coffee instead, and that’s like a five-dollar commitment for fifteen minutes, you know?”

In response, another man’s voice uttered the words, “Oh my gosh, that’s crazy.” The creator revealed in a comment that she had started recording after hearing the first guy say that the “bare minimum to date someone is that she has her own place and her own car.”

Thousands of TikTok users took to the comments section to share their reactions to the secretly recorded conversation. A few noted that the guy’s friend did not seem very engaged in their discussion.

“‘Oh my gosh that’s crazy,’ dude was 100% done with that convo,” commented one user.

“I don’t think the guy likes him, the tone in their responses scream that. Like they aren’t friends. ‘Oh my gosh that’s crazy’ means they don’t care,” a second pointed out.

Many were divided on the idea of going out for coffee for a first date. Some believed that there was nothing wrong with it, while others thought it showed a lack of commitment.

“I personally prefer a coffee date first. There’s less pressure and I don’t feel like I have to continue sitting there if I don’t like them,” stated another user.

