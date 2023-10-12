You Should Be Communicating Your Needs In All Relationships, Not Just Romantic Ones: Here’s How

If you’re generally a non-confrontational person, communicating your needs and telling the people in your life what you really want can feel almost impossible.

We’ve often heard how important it is to let our romantic partners and spouses know what we want out of the relationship and in our shared futures. It’s a way to grow closer to your partner and show them how they can make you happy.

However, communicating your needs is important in every single relationship you’re part of, not just the romantic ones.

For instance, one of the best ways to keep an old friendship healthy is to always check in with one another and be honest about what you want out of your relationship.

Have you ever struggled watching your friend grow distant from you, hang out with others, or stop responding to your texts? The best way to prevent that from spiraling into a failed friendship is to let that friend know what you want.

If you want to see them more often, let them know. If you need them to check in with you more, let them know.

The longer you stay friends with someone unaware of your wants or needs and leaves you feeling hurt and ignored, your resentment will only build up to the point where you can’t stand the thought of having that person in your life anymore.

The same thing goes for relationships with your relatives! However, certain relatives often stay a part of your life no matter what, so communicating your needs with them is extra important.

If you’re unsure how to communicate your needs to the people in your life, here are some tips on how to do it.

