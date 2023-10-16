You Used To Be Able To Order Tombstones Through The Mail-Order Catalog Sears Issued

Sears was once the largest retailer in the world. The department store chain laid the foundation for consumer culture in America as we know it today.

But before Sears shot to popularity and became a household name across the nation, it made its start in the nineteenth century as a mail-order catalog.

Richard W. Sears founded a mail-order company that specialized in watches and jewelry. A few years later, he sold the company, and in 1893, he founded another mail-order service with Roebuck.

The company began to grow quickly and offered a wide variety of affordable products. Those in rural areas who didn’t have access to stores could order the goods they desired and have them sent to their homes.

By 1895, the catalog consisted of 532 pages. It contained almost anything you could think of–groceries, sewing machines, bicycles, electric radiators, and even medicinal cocaine.

But perhaps the most bizarre item available for sale in the catalog were tombstones. In 1906, Sears published a catalog devoted to tombstones and monuments. It was titled “Memorial Art and Granite” and included more than 200 pages of descriptions and illustrations.

Prices varied, depending on the size and material of the stone and whether it was ordered with or without engravings.

Sears’ prices were significantly more affordable than traditional funeral parlors’. It allowed consumers–particularly those living in smaller communities where there were very few skilled craftsmen–to order customized grave markers.

Previously, only the wealthy were able to participate in this practice, but Sears made it possible for families of all backgrounds to memorialize their loved ones with a high-quality stone of their choosing.

