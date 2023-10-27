Your Kitchen Is The Heart Of Your Home: Here Are The Top Three Most Luxe Kitchen Colors That Will Immediately Elevate The Rest Of Your Living Space

When creating your dream kitchen, color is one of the most vital considerations. It should come before all else because it influences every aspect of your space, from flooring and appliances to countertops and cabinets.

Choosing a color for your kitchen can feel like a big commitment. Your entire household uses this space every day, and it can’t be changed as easily as a bedroom if you decide the new color doesn’t suit your tastes.

To create a modern kitchen that you’ll be happy with for years to come, you’ll want to opt for shades that are timeless classics. Since the kitchen is the heart of the home, people are always looking for ways to make it appear more impressive and luxurious.

Here are three shades that will stand the test of time and instantly take your kitchen design to the next level, providing it with an expensive look and feel.

Black

A well-executed black kitchen exudes a sense of luxury. It’s stylish and striking, serving as a deep statement shade that has the power to capture the attention of anyone who looks its way. Black kitchens invite a number of opportunities to showcase metalwork. When paired with shiny silver or gold hardware, your space will look super sophisticated.

Get the most impact from a black kitchen by fully embracing the theme. Instead of using black as an accent, give all your cabinets a fresh coat of the inky hue. If black is too bold for you, try emulating its effect with an equally moody color, like dark purple, green, or blue.

Cashmere

Cashmere is a color that screams style and luxury. Compared to pure white, creamy cashmere is a more forgiving shade. Lately, people have been seeking out neutrals that are cozy rather than crisp. Neutrals have the ability to achieve the perfect balance of light and space in a kitchen.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.