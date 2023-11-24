A Tomb In Egypt Was Uncovered With Magic Spells To Protect Against Snake Bites

During excavations at the ancient Egyptian pyramid complex of Abusir, archaeologists uncovered a tomb that served as a final resting place for a person of notable status. The tomb was filled with magic spells that were believed to protect against snake bites.

The discovery was made by the Czech Institute of Egyptology (CIE) at Charles University in Prague. They determined that the tomb dated back to the first millennium B.C.

Abusir is known for its extensive necropolis and is located in northern Egypt between the renowned archaeological sites of Giza and Saqqara.

Archaeologists believe that the new find has revealed more information about the changes that took place in Egypt during the sixth and fifth centuries B.C.

The team announced that the newly discovered tomb was found in the western part of Abusir, an area that was reserved as a cemetery for military commanders and other high-ranking officials from ancient Egypt’s 26th and 27th dynasties.

Miroslav Bárta, a Czech Institute archaeologist who led the excavations, said that the cemetery in western Abusir was one of the largest burial grounds in Abusir and Saqqara.

The tomb is described as “medium-sized” and “richly decorated.” It belonged to a royal scribe named Djehutyemhat. The dignitary lived during a time when the region experienced an invasion by Persian forces.

The upper part of the tomb was aboveground and seemed to have deteriorated long ago due to old age.

However, the burial chamber, which was located at the bottom of a shaft 50 feet below the ground, contained various texts and artworks.

