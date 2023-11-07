After Her Husband Threw Out The Birthday Cake She Made For Her Stepdaughter, She Walked Out Of The Birthday Party

This woman has been married to her husband, Jeff, for a year so far. Jeff has a 12-year-old daughter that he had with his first wife, who sadly passed away.

Back when she met Jeff, it was evident that he was having a very difficult time as a single dad.

He used to buy her stepdaughter a cake from a bakery every single year on her birthday, and she got the idea that for her stepdaughter’s 12th birthday, she would like to bake her a cake.

Her stepdaughter’s birthday was last week, and she thought baking a cake for her would be a kind gesture of support and motherly love.

Jeff thought it would be a good idea, too, and he told her what her stepdaughter’s favorite cake flavors were.

“I baked the cake in the flavor she likes and the icing she likes, but one thing was missing, and that is the blueberries; I couldn’t include them because I went to the nearest store, and they didn’t have them,” she explained.

“I was running out of time and couldn’t get them, so I ended up just leaving the cake as it thinking it wouldn’t be a big deal.”

“The party started, and Jeff was busy taking care of everything else. He then came into the kitchen and asked to see the cake before bringing it out.”

She showed the cake she baked to Jeff, and he got super mad at her when he realized there were no blueberries sitting on the top of the cake.

