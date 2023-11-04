After Her Late Son Passed Away, She Refused To Give His Widow Any Of Her Son’s Inheritance And Only Wanted To Support Her Grandchildren’s Education With The Funds

Family drama is always the worst, especially when it gets tied into money issues.

One woman recently upset her late son’s wife after refusing to give her the funds they set aside for him before he died since they decided to put it towards his children’s education instead.

Before passing away last year, her son was wrapped up in all kinds of drama. He was married to a woman he had been with for 14 years, and they had children together. But unfortunately, he decided to have an affair with their nanny and left his wife for her.

After her son split from his wife, he became a pretty lousy father to their kids.

“I did the best I could to ensure that my grandchildren knew they were loved and part of a family,” she explained.

“My ex-daughter-in-law also remained. We had known her for fourteen years, and she was always kind and friendly with us. We used the money we were going to leave to our son and set up educational funds and a trust fund for his children he was neglecting.”

Later, her son had two children with his new wife, and because she didn’t like her very much, they were always very disconnected from his new kids. Additionally, her son’s second wife never wanted her kids around his older kids, and their family went through years of tension.

When her son passed away, his second wife was left with his life insurance money and a lot of debt. Her daughter-in-law had no money of her own since she stopped being a nanny and working once she had kids. So once their debt was paid off with the insurance money, her daughter-in-law began to struggle and burnt through their savings.

“She came over with the kids to see if we would give her money from our son’s inheritance,” she recalled.

