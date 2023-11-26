After Her Sister Miscarried During Her Seventh Pregnancy, She Told Her That She Has More Than Enough Kids

This 32-year-old woman has a sister who is four years older than she is. Her sister and her sister’s 40-year-old husband have six children, and she says it’s more than they can really handle.

Her sister and her sister’s husband struggle financially, and they can’t really care for the kids that they have.

The couple also has a hard time giving their kids enough attention, and their 15-year-old daughter is basically their unpaid babysitter for all of their younger kids.

“My sister recently went through a miscarriage on her seventh pregnancy, and I understand this can be a painful experience, but as I was talking about this with her, I told her at least she has other 6 children in her life already and that maybe that’s enough,” she explained.

“She got very offended by my comment and told me I was being very insensitive and that her family choices have nothing to do with me (actually, it has because I had to loan her and her husband money on more than one occasion, so they could support the household, but I didn’t tell her that as to not make things worse).”

Before her sister got pregnant for the seventh time, she thought she had more kids than she could deal with, but she never had the opportunity to say it to her sister.

After her sister suffered her miscarriage, she thought that was the right time to speak up. She also wasn’t sure what else she could say to her sister.

She didn’t feel comfortable trying to comfort her sister by saying she can try again to get pregnant, as she already has a lot of kids.

“I brought up the children as a way of saying her dream of motherhood already came true – and then some,” she added.

