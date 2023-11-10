Are You Struggling To Get Over A Relationship That Was Never Actually Official? Here’s How To Cope And Move On From Situationships Gone Wrong

Have you ever been in a situation where you dated someone for a while but never made things official? Then, when you broke things off, you were pretty upset and felt like you went through a typical breakup?

This means you were most likely in a situationship with someone, meaning you shared some good times together but were never able to define your relationship or become exclusive. While many situationships drag on for longer periods of time, most of them end when one person feels more ready for a committed relationship than the other.

However, what some people fail to realize is that when situationships end, the breakup can be just as hurtful and hard to get through as a ‘typical’ breakup between an official couple. It’s the worst when people dismiss your sadness or pain because the relationship was never official or exclusive.

Breaking things off with someone you were intimate with or spent a lot of time with is hard regardless, and you deserve to be able to grieve.

If you just got out of a situationship or broke up with someone you never got the chance to be official with, here are some tips for coping with it.

Face the facts

It’s time to acknowledge what your relationship with this person was and go from there. Don’t feel like you have to dismiss it or brush it off as a ‘silly fling’ if it didn’t feel that way to you. If there was a real connection and positive memories within that relationship, even if it was a situationship, it’s worth grieving.

You can look at it if the situation was different, too. If it wasn’t a relationship with any emotional depth and it was strictly casual with no deep connection, don’t let yourself get too worked up and acknowledge that you’re not losing someone who was super important to you.

Create some distance

