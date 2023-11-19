Autumn Is The Season Of Entertaining: Here’s How To Curate The Coziest Outdoor Space To Make Guests Feel Welcomed And Comfortable

Spending time outdoors during the fall can be just as much fun as the summer. There’s nothing like sharing good times with friends and family as you watch the leaves change color in your backyard.

To make sure the experience is as enjoyable as possible, create a warm and cozy fall oasis in your outdoor space that celebrates the transition of the seasons. Here are some decor essentials that will help entertain your guests and keep them comfortable.

Fire Pits

Fire pits keep the chill away during fall evenings. A cheery, toasty-warm fireside spot is the perfect place to gather for roasting marshmallows, sipping on a mug of cider, or gazing up at the stars. If you love the sound of a crackling fire and the sight of glowing embers, opt for a fire pit with a deep bowl design and a mesh screen.

Or, if you want something more functional, consider a trendy, free-standing fire pit table for your patio. Not only will it offer heat, but it also serves as an outdoor tabletop where you can place snack bowls and drinks. The sleek, striking design invites everyone to sit and relax. And what’s more, it cuts the work out of chopping firewood.

Comfortable And Stylish Seating

Comfortable and stylish seating is a must for fall evenings spent around the fire pit. For convenience, choose low-maintenance furniture like classic Adirondack chairs that can fold up and be easily stored away when the snow comes. The wide armrests and slatted high backs offer style and support. Add pillows and blankets to them for maximum comfort.

If you prefer something more chic, such as plush sofas and chaise lounges, make sure to include ottomans. Ottomans can provide additional seating space as well as storage. They can even be moved around in ways that best fit the space.

Warm Textiles

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.