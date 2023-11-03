Avoid These Three Common Mistakes Gardeners Make When Caring For Hydrangeas In The Fall To Ensure Better Blooms In Your Garden Next Year

Who doesn’t love hydrangeas’ lush blooms and variety of colors? For many flower lovers, they are the centerpiece of the garden.

But, once fall rolls around, even seasoned gardeners can make some hasty mistakes when it comes to hydrangea care.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Here are three of the most common fall hydrangea care pitfalls and how to avoid them.

Mistake 1: Pruning Summer-Blooming Hydrangeas In Autumn

Cutting back hydrangeas in the fall seems like a logical step, right? Not so fast! Pruning your summer-blooming hydrangeas in autumn will actually snip away next year’s flowers.

These hydrangeas set their blooms on old wood, meaning the buds for next season have already formed by fall. So, to keep your blooms bountiful, wait until late winter or early spring to prune them.

Instead of hacking away, take a chill pill and just let your hydrangeas be. This is one of those times when doing less actually means more—more blooms next season, that is.

Mistake 2: Not Deadheading Hydrangeas

Another common mistake is failing to remove spent blooms, also known as deadheading.

