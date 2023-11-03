Being A “Martini Girl” Is The Trendiest New Fad, Making Twenty-Somethings Feel More Chic, Mature, And Just Plain Cool

When you were younger, did you ever watch one of your parents or older relatives order a martini?

One of my mom’s go-to drinks at a nice restaurant has always been a ‘filthy’ dirty martini with bleu cheese stuffed olives. I’ll never forget when she let me try a tiny sip of hers, and I thought it was one of the most heinous things I had ever tasted.

I promised myself right then and there that I would never order such a thing when I could go out for drinks as an adult.

However, now I’m considering breaking that promise, as women of my generation are beginning to order more martinis these days.

You may have noticed videos of women on social media who make an effort to order dirty martinis and instantly regret it after they get that first strong, brine-y sip that gives you the shivers (if you’re not used to it).

So why are women beginning to force themselves to like martinis all of a sudden? They want to be ‘martini girls.’

The ‘martini girl’ aesthetic is cool, chique, and mature. Suddenly, instead of being considered a basic drink you order at a bar, martinis are being re-branded by the 20-somethings as the go-to beverage of one of the coolest girls you’ve ever met.

Martini girls are considered to be chic without trying too hard. They’re associated with leather jackets, red lipstick, a pretty bag, and anything trendy. A martini is an effortlessly classy beverage served in a chilled glass that makes you feel more elevated than your standard vodka cranberry in a regular glass.

Women have begun filming themselves trying different kinds of martinis, from dirty martinis to espresso martinis, etc., seeing if there is one they can not only get down but enjoy at the same time, to finally consider themselves a martini girl.

