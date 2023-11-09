Breaking The Cycle: The Differences Between Trauma Bonding And Codependency, And How To Recognize Either In Your Relationship

Navigating the intricacies of personal relationships can sometimes feel like trying to translate a foreign film without subtitles: you get the gist, but the nuances are lost in translation.

Two terms that often cause confusion are “trauma bonding” and “codependency.” But while they may share screen time in the drama of difficult relationships, they’re not the same.

Understanding their differences and similarities is crucial in identifying what’s really going on in your relationship.

What Is Trauma Bonding?

A trauma bond is an emotional connection that develops from a consistent pattern of abuse that’s interspersed with reinforcement, which can include intermittent warmth, affection, or apologies.

Think of it as the Stockholm Syndrome of domestic relationships. It’s less about healthy attachment and more about survival.

The victim becomes bonded to their abuser through intense, shared emotional experiences and the unpredictable cycle of kindness and cruelty.

How Does Trauma Bonding Differ From Codependency?

Codependency, on the other hand, is like a dance where both partners move to the tune of “need.”

