Cozy Up With A Hot Cup Of Hearty And Savory Lasagna Soup This Fall: Here’s How To Make It

Snuggling up with a bowl of hot soup is the best way to spend a cool fall evening. Fall soups are comforting and hearty, keeping you warm as the temperatures outside plummet. They also significantly simplify dinner.

A big pot of soup can feed you for days. So, if you’re looking for a delicious, savory soup with all the fixings, you’re in luck!

TikToker Steph Pappas (@stephpappas) is breaking down the steps for how to make lasagna soup. Do you love lasagna but don’t want to commit to making the whole dish?

Try out this alternative recipe! It has all the ingredients of a lasagna deconstructed into a soup and is easily made in one pot.

First, chop up one onion and as much garlic as you’d like. If that sounds a little too vague, mince at least three cloves. In a big pot, drizzle a teaspoon of olive oil, followed by your chopped onion and garlic.

Next, add a pound of ground beef. Season it with black pepper, salt, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and oregano.

Throw in two tablespoons of tomato paste and two cups of your favorite marinara sauce. Make sure that you’re mixing as you go.

Then, pour in three cups of chicken broth. If you want your soup to be more liquified, feel free to add a little extra broth.

After that, turn the heat on high. Once the soup is boiling, add in mini lasagna noodles or break up regular lasagna noodles into smaller pieces.

