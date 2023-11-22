Cranberry And Prosciutto Crostini With Whipped Ricotta Is The Perfect Appetizer To Add To Your Thanksgiving Menu

Thanksgiving is just about here, but if you’re looking for a last-minute, easy appetizer to add to the menu, look no further.

When hosting a larger group of people or extra friends or relatives, you may need to consider having some appetizers for people to snack on while waiting for the main event, the turkey and sides, to come out of the oven.

There are so many small plates and appetizer recipes to choose from, and we’ve found one that looks both delicious and super easy to prepare, thanks to one TikTok creator!

Dee (@deeslittlekitchn) is a cook from Queens, New York, who shares delicious recipes on her TikTok page.

She’s currently releasing videos as part of her Thanksgiving series, where she shares recipes that don’t involve turkey.

One of the recipes is for her Cranberry and Prosciutto Whipped Ricotta Crostini, which are an excellent choice for a Thanksgiving appetizer.

Here’s how to make them!

Cranberry and Prosciutto Whipped Ricotta Crostini

Ingredients:

Crostini

Whipped Ricotta

Cranberry Sauce

Prosciutto di Parma

Hot honey or balsamic glaze

Arugula

