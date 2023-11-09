“Fallayage” Is The Latest Spin On The Popular Hair Painting Technique Known As “Balayage,” Incorporating Warmer And Richer Tones That Are Perfect For Autumn

In summer, balayage, the hand-painted highlighting technique that creates the effect of sun-kissed hair, is the way to go. But now that it’s fall, you might be looking to upgrade your hair color to something more fitting for the cooler season. Enter, fallayage.

Fallayage has the same application technique as balayage. However, the difference between the two is the colors that are used. While traditional balayage features platinum streaks and pastel tones, falayage focuses on warm, rich autumnal tones.

What’s great about transitioning from hair already treated with the summer colors of balayage is that it doesn’t call for a complete redo. Adding a deeper gloss in shades of golden brown, copper, caramel, cinnamon, honey, or strawberry blonde will liven up dull hair and turn an existing balayage into a cooler weather hue.

So, if you’ve been wanting to revamp your hair color to make a statement for fall, here are some gorgeous fallayage looks you can draw inspiration from.

Cranberry Red

Red undertones are especially beautiful for the fall since they match the leaves on the trees outside. The vibrant, berry-like color is fitting for the holidays, bringing a cheery feel to the occasion. It tends to complement brunette tresses well. The bright pop of color will also help add some joy to the cold, dreary days that follow.

Raven Black

Fallayage tends to be less light and bright. If you love Halloween and want to give your locks more of a spooky look, opt for a dark and moody style with warm undertones. This fallayage features black or very dark brown roots that soften out at the ends with chocolate brown highlights.

Creamy Caramel

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.