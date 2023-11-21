Fewer People Are Aiming To Become Managers, And She Believes It’s Because Management Positions Are “Glorified Internships” That Simply Don’t Offer Proper Compensation

If you’ve ever had a job as a manager, whether it was in a corporate setting or the service industry, you know just how difficult it can be.

Recently, researchers and others in the corporate work world have found that fewer and fewer people are aiming for manager positions.

So why don’t people want to be managers as much anymore? Career-related content creator Kyyah Abdul (@kyyahabdul) has given us a glimpse into why in one of her latest viral TikTok videos.

Kyyah’s video is a duet with another creator, who looked at a study about people not wanting to take on managerial positions and said in her video that it sounded like people simply did not want to work anymore in general.

“The reason people don’t wanna be a manager anymore is because it’s a glorified, unpaid internship,” responds Kyyah.

Okay, yeah, you get paid for your work, but the pay is not worth the work that you’re doing. Which is why I equated it to an internship.”

Using a chart she made with little graphics of doubloons and bags of money to represent salaries, Kyyah breaks down the difference between working at an associate level versus a manager position versus being a director or executive.

Kyyah explains that people often start jobs at an associate or entry level and get paid a salary that’s half a doubloon’s worth. Then, they figure the best and most logical way to advance their career and make more money is to become a manager.

However, that’s when many people begin to freak out, as in many managerial positions, people end up taking on three times the amount of work they did when they first started and don’t get as much compensation as they were hoping for. In Kyyah’s scenario, it’s like going from earning half a doubloon to only a whole doubloon.

