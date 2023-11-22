Got An Itch To Clean Up Your Garden? Here’s How To Say Goodbye To Poison Ivy For Good

We all love some greenery in our backyards, but poison ivy is like that uninvited guest at a dinner party—nobody really wants it around.

Not only does it have that notorious reputation for causing a maddening itch if touched, but it also takes valuable nutrients away from other plants in your garden.

So, as we plunge deeper into the fall season, it’s a great time to roll up those sleeves and show poison ivy the door. Here’s why and how to do it.

Know Your Enemy

Before you go all Rambo on these plants, it’s crucial to know what you’re dealing with.

Poison ivy usually has a cluster of three shiny leaves. The colors can vary, but they’re often green during the growing season, turning a bit reddish as fall approaches.

Don’t let their seemingly innocent appearance fool you; their urushiol oil can cause a rash even from the slightest contact.

That’s why it’s important to suit up for success. Your outfit for this mission should include long sleeves, gloves, and eye protection. Think of it as your armor in this botanical battlefield.

Oh, and don’t forget to cover your ankles—poison ivy loves a sneak attack.

