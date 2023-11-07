He And His Girlfriend Moved To New York City To Make It, And Now He Regrets Their Move Since She Hasn’t Found A Job And Their Relationship Is Falling Apart

Two years ago, this 27-year-old guy began dating his 22-year-old girlfriend, and they were in a long-distance relationship.

But then, they thought it would be a good idea to move to New York City and make it, so they found a tiny yet cozy apartment to rent and made the move 11 months ago.

His girlfriend dreamed of performing on Broadway, and he really was in love with the idea of living in a major city.

Since moving, he has managed to land an excellent job working for a major company, and his salary pays for their apartment and their lifestyle, but he’s beginning to regret their move.

“However, my girlfriend has yet to get a job in her industry,” he explained. “In fact, she hasn’t gotten a job at all.”

“She would complain about how hard it is to break into the industry, and I would try to be supportive. I offered to help her get professional headshots.”

“I’d leave the apartment and give her space to record her audition tapes without feeling awkward. I’d give her words of encouragement, but to no avail. Lately, it has felt like she has given up on her dreams.”

He did finally tell her that money is tight since they are only living on his salary, and she’s not working.

His girlfriend then said that she would get a job to help out with the expenses as she kept looking for jobs on Broadway.

