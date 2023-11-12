He And His Husband Decided To Use A Surrogate To Have A Child, But His Surrogate Now Wants To Keep The Baby

This 33-year-old man from California has a husband named Roman, who is 37. And earlier this year, they decided to use a surrogate in order to have a child.

Their surrogate is a 25-year-old woman named Maria, who they entered a legal agreement with. And in exchange for carrying his and Roman’s baby, Maria was “generously” compensated.

“Everything was going smoothly, and we were excited for our child’s arrival,” he recalled.

But then, by the time Maria was eight months pregnant, she had a change of heart and dropped some huge news on him and his husband. More specifically, she announced that she didn’t want to go through with the surrogacy anymore and instead wanted to keep the baby.

This immediately made Roman furious. However, he was thankfully able to get his husband to leave the room at the time so he could have a private conversation with Maria.

During that discussion, he reminded Maria about the legal documents she had signed.

“And that the baby was unequivocally ours– mine and Roman’s,” he added.

Then, even after Maria began trying to plead with him, he stood firm, claiming the baby was his son– not her’s.

At one point, Maria also tried to bargain with him, claiming that she didn’t want the money anymore.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.