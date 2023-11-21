He And His Wife Revealed That They Co-Sleep With Their Entire Family

A couple on TikTok revealed that their entire family sleeps in the same bed, even their older daughter, which has garnered many mixed reactions from commenters.

This bed sharing practice is called co-sleeping. Co-sleeping is when young children sleep near one or both parents, as opposed to in a separate room.

Husband and father Brandon Deal (@deal_family) shared a video detailing the family’s sleeping arrangements to clarify what co-sleeping is really like.

“So when people find out we’re a co-sleeping family, they think we all pile up on one bed. That is not the case. Let me show you how it goes,” he said in the introduction of the video.

In the 26-second clip, Brandon pointed to the king-sized bed in their master bedroom and explained that he slept on the left side, his wife took the middle, and their youngest daughter, Sarah, occupied the right side of the bed.

Then, he panned the camera over to a twin-sized bed positioned at the foot of the bigger bed. This was their older daughter Mackenzi’s designated sleeping spot.

He asked Mackenzi why she liked to sleep in the twin bed in her parents’ bedroom. She replied that it made her feel safer.

Brandon concluded the video by saying that they didn’t know what they would do when Sarah became too big to sleep in the bed with him and his wife, but they would figure it out when the time came.

The video has accumulated over five million views. Several TikTok users thought that co-sleeping, especially with older children, was not a good idea.

