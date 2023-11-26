He Asked His Daughter Why She Hasn’t Married Her Boyfriend Yet, And She Admitted That It Was Because He Gave Her Daddy Issues

For the last decade, this 55-year-old man has been married to his wife, 36. They have a 6-year-old son together.

Prior to this marriage, he was married to his first wife, 58, for 15 years, and they had a daughter together, who is now 30-years-old.

In his view, his first marriage was disastrous and miserable, but he acknowledged that his wife wouldn’t agree with that assessment.

From her perspective, their first five years of marriage were wonderful. He made her feel beautiful, and he wanted to do the best he could to support her and their baby.

“However, five years in, I became very unhappy. I realized I had gone basically from my parents’ house to another one that was just like it. I had never had the time to be a young adult and really explore my options in terms of dating and just being mentally young instead of feeling like I was 30 going on 50,” he said.

Even though he and his first wife were only three years apart, and their slight age difference would have felt more obvious when he was 25, it became more apparent to him when he was in his early 30s.

At this time, his wife was in her mid-30s, and he didn’t like the fact that she was more mature and comfortable entering later adulthood while he still wanted to relish in young adulthood.

His wife was confident with where her career was taking her, and she was planning for their future retirement.

“After that, I felt like my home came with bars and orange jumpsuits, and I was depressed and checked out. We lived separately, and I started exploring the things I should have, changed careers many times, and after we finalized our divorce, I got serious with a new business, and the rest is history,” he explained.

