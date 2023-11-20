He Ate Brunch Alone When The Girl He Asked Out On A Date Never Showed Up, So He Cut Her Off

This 30-year-old guy matched with a 26-year-old woman on a dating app, and things between them got off to an excellent start.

They spent several days chatting, and then she gave him her phone number so they could do a video call.

They ended up on a video call for hours that evening, and he felt as if he really did get to know this girl a lot by the time he hung up.

Throughout the next five days, they texted nonstop, and she even video-called him frequently too.

“I do tell her I want to take her out and ask if she’s available Friday night or Sunday morning,” he explained.

“We agree to brunch Sunday morning at 10:30. I confirmed with her the night before, and she says yes. She’s excited, and well, so am I.”

Sunday morning arrived, and he sent her a text message at 7 a.m. She never responded, so he then called her at 9 a.m., but she did not pick up.

He lives an hour away from the city, so he really did want to confirm that she was going to show up for brunch before wasting his time.

Half an hour after he called her, he texted her again to say that he was leaving his house and on his way to brunch.

