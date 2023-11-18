He Attended A Soccer Game Even Though His Wife Was Feeling Depressed And Asked Him Not To Go, So Now She’s Refusing To Speak To Him

Have you ever done something to your partner that you thought was no big deal that ended up making them very upset?

One man recently went to a soccer game after his wife, who’s been dealing with a bout of depression, told him not to.

He and his wife have two kids, a four-year-old and a six-month-old. He and his wife will be celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary soon. However, they’re currently not on the greatest terms.

Every once in a while, his wife struggles with depression and needs to take some time to take their kids and stay with her parents, who live nearby. Recently, she decided she needed to stay with her parents, which was a little stressful for him, as they had been hosting a 17-year-old exchange student.

While he’d normally stay at his in-laws’ home with his wife, this time around, he had to go back and forth from home to his in-laws’ house to take care of the exchange student and visit his wife and kids on top of working a full-time job.

A few weeks before his wife’s trip to her parent’s house, he bought tickets for a big cup final soccer game that he was really looking forward to.

“On the day of the game, after getting up earlier than usual [for] a weekend to go to the in-laws’ to check on the wife and kids, [my] wife made it clear that she didn’t want me to go,” he said.

“Actually, she didn’t make it clear, but she asked me not to [go].

However, he figured that because his wife was with her parents, who could help her look after the kids, everything would be fine if he went for a few hours. So, he decided to go.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.