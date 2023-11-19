He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After She Wanted Him To Surrender His Elderly Dog Just To Get A Puppy

When this guy was still with his ex-girlfriend, she actually wanted him to surrender his elderly dog just so they could get a “cute little puppy” together.

His ex wouldn’t even negotiate the suggestion, either, and literally told him that he had to choose– either her or his dog.

“So, I broke up with her,” he recalled.

For most pet owners, this would be a pretty understandable decision, too.

Anyway, his elderly dog wound up hanging on for two more years after that before passing away at the age of 14.

Throughout that entire time, he didn’t speak to his ex-girlfriend at all, either. However, his parents– who he claimed really wanted a grandchild– promised his girlfriend to let her know when his dog died.

He had no idea that his parents had made this arrangement with his ex, though. Well, that was until she reached out recently following the death of his pup.

But she wasn’t even sympathetic about the loss of his long-time pet. Instead, she asked him something pretty snarky.

“Were the two years worth ditching me for?” his ex said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.