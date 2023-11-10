He Broke Up With His Girlfriend After She Went Out To Dinner And Drinks With An Older Guy Without Telling Him, And He Found Out That She’d Gone Out With The Guy Multiple Times Since The Spring

This 23-year-old man and his girlfriend, also 23, have been in a relationship for the last 9 months.

They had plans to hang out last Saturday at about 10 p.m. At about 6 p.m., his girlfriend let him know she may be running late, so she suggested he just come over to her place the following day instead.

But he told her that he was okay waiting until later that night to see her, and he mentioned that he could sleep over, and they could eat breakfast together the next morning.

His girlfriend agreed to this, and she said she’d let him know when he could head over to her place.

He asked her what she was doing because he was a bit worried.

“She said she was having dinner with a ‘client.’ (She teaches piano to kids.) I am a bit suspicious of this, but I don’t assume any problems,” he said.

By 10 p.m., he was ready to go, so he texted his girlfriend and asked if she was ready for him to come over. She didn’t respond for 15 minutes, so he followed up, and she told him to come over the next day instead.

In response, he asked her if she could call him, but she said she couldn’t at the moment. He told her to call him whenever she was free.

Finally, his girlfriend called him, and prior to this, he’d assumed that the client his girlfriend was having dinner with was female.

