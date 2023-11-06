He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Just Three Weeks Before Their One-Year Anniversary, So She Was Furious And Hooked Up With One Of His Close Friends Not Even Two Weeks Later

About a month ago, this guy decided to break up with his girlfriend just three weeks before what would have been their one-year anniversary.

So, they’d obviously been dating for nearly a year, and they were also friends before their relationship became official.

In the beginning, things were going great, too. He and his girlfriend never really fought, and everything seemed to be fine.

However, he eventually realized they were approaching one major issue: he would be leaving to go to college soon.

“And I am not good with long distances as I am a clingy person, and my love language is physical contact,” he admitted.

Not to mention, he’s never had any good experiences with long-distance relationships. Plus, it would be one full year before his girlfriend would even be able to move in with him due to his university’s rules.

That’s why he didn’t feel like maintaining a long-distance relationship would be good for his mental health.

“So I decided I should break up with her,” he recalled.

He was honest with his girlfriend, too, but she instantly became furious with him for being up with her right before their anniversary.

