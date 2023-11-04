He Decided To Fly Out A Girl Who He Was Online Dating For Months, But He Later Called Her Out After Realizing That She Was Still Talking To Other Guys

For the last few months, this man has been dating a woman online.

Recently, she asked him if he could book a flight for her to come visit him in person.

He agreed, and at first, things went smoothly when she flew to his hometown, and they were able to hang out together after months of chatting online.

During their conversations, she told him that she could envision a life with him in the future, and this made him so happy.

“Two days ago, I saw her texting a bunch of guys on Instagram and called her out for it. I told her, ‘You’re living with me, eating my food, and flew her to be with me.’ Her response was that she’s not going to stop talking to guys until she’s in a relationship with me,” he said.

After she said this, he told her that that was fine, but that she didn’t have to stay at his place with him.

She apologized and told him that she just wasn’t thinking clearly.

Then, she asked him if it was okay with him if she went to a club with some of her friends who lived nearby. He told her that he didn’t mind if she went out with her friends that night.

“I notice she leaves the club (she shared her location with me), and she’s going in the opposite direction of my house. I see her parked in a shady alleyway, so I decided to drive to see what’s going on,” he explained.

