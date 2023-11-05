He Doesn’t Like That His Girlfriend Goes Out Drinking With Her Guy Friends, So He Went Out With A Group Of His Female Friends To Give Her A Taste Of Her Own Medicine

This guy has been dating his girlfriend for over three years, and right now, she is pursuing her Master’s degree. So, she currently lives on her school’s campus and has a group of friends comprised of three women and three guys.

Now, to be clear, he has no problem with how his girlfriend spends her free time during the day. It’s also important to note that he doesn’t drink, and when he first began dating his girlfriend, she didn’t, either.

However, all of a sudden, his girlfriend began going out to grab drinks with her friends. Then, these hangouts shifted into entire nights out on the town.

“And we initially had an agreement that she wouldn’t drink, but she did it,” he recalled.

In addition to the hangouts, his girlfriend has been planning a trip with her friend group, too.

He claims that he wouldn’t have had any problems with this, either, if he knew that his girlfriend was going to stay sober.

“But then I came to know about her drinking again, and I’m not really comfortable with it,” he said.

That’s why he decided to “balance things out” and go out with a couple of his female friends for a night. He realizes that was a toxic move, and it seemingly made his girlfriend jealous, too, since she called him three times throughout the evening.

He didn’t pick up the calls, either, since his phone was on automatic do not disturb while he and his friends were playing Minecraft. But, he claimed that he never called his girlfriend when she went out with her group.

