He Doesn’t Want To Give His Younger Daughter’s Future Wedding Fund To His Older Daughter For Her House Deposit Because His Oldest Lives Above Her Means And Doesn’t Manage Money Well

This 59-year-old man and his wife, 53, have two daughters named Rose, 27, and Lily, 24.

Both of their daughters have similar salaries, and they both have been financially successful in their careers, especially for how young they are.

Rose and her husband have a two-year-old daughter named Poppy, and Rose’s husband earns a significantly lower income than she does.

On the other hand, Lily’s boyfriend makes a little more than her.

Rose and Lily inherited a significant amount of money from his mother.

Their inheritance money would be enough for them to put a 10% to 15% deposit down on a home that was without their families’ budgets.

“Rose has always lived beyond her means, and certainly her husband’s. They’ve alluded to using some of their house savings when Poppy was born,” he said.

This seemed a little strange, considering the fact that his wife took care of Poppy while Rose continued working full-time hours, which helped them save on daycare costs.

Eventually, Rose’s husband divulged that he hadn’t been able to save any money throughout the decade that he and Rose have been together.

