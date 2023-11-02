He Embarrassed His Wife At A Friend’s Wedding By Pointing Out That She Has A Stepson, Who She Doesn’t Like

This 42-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife, Sasha, got married a couple of months ago. They have four children together, and three of those children are his stepdaughters: 16-year-old Sarah, 14-year-old Emily, and 15-year-old Hannah.

He has a 10-year-old son named Aiden from his previous marriage. Prior to him and Sasha getting married, she was sweet to Aiden.

Sasha was always very warm when she interacted with Aiden, and this is pretty much why he said yes to getting married to Sasha.

Sadly, after he and Sasha tied the knot, things changed. Sasha claimed that now that Aiden will officially be living with her all the time, she’s struggling to adjust to the change.

But, as he said, before they got married, Sasha treated Aiden nicely and was always incredibly kind to him.

Now, the way that Sasha is acting towards Aiden is more like indifference, which is sad.

“I will make it clear that she does not “hate” him and does not make his life difficult in an overt way,” he explained.

“She just pretends as if he is not a member of the family. I have asked her to warm up to him, but she just shrugs it off. But as there hasn’t really been a fight regarding the issue before, I did not want to start one and kept quiet.”

Recently, they attended Sasha’s friend’s wedding together, along with all of their children, and while they were there, Sasha was chitchatting with one of her other friends.

