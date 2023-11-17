He Got A $20,000 Bill From The IRS In The Mail

Each year, the IRS processes more than 150 million tax returns. With so many documents to go over, they’re bound to make a few mathematical errors.

TikToker Maxx Fenning (@maxxfenning) was left in utter shock after he received a letter from the IRS telling him that he owed over $20,000 in taxes.

On top of that, he was slapped with a $4,000 fine for supposedly underreporting his income during the year 2021.

“First of all, I’m a completely different person from the man I was in 2021, and last I checked, you can’t collect taxes from the deceased,” said Maxx. “But secondly, I didn’t even make that much money in 2021.”

He went on to explain that after reading the letter, which he described as a “deranged eight-page manifesto of lies,” he discovered that the IRS had made a massive error.

He had reported an income of $800.00. However, the number had been misinterpreted as $80,000.

So, he made a phone call to notify the IRS of the mistake and was informed he could submit a petition to dispute the charges, alongside a filing fee of $60.

After he asserted there was no way he would be paying a fee, the IRS representative told him to fax over the form instead.

He then drove to his local FedEx and asked the person behind the counter to show him how to operate the fax machine.

