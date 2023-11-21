He Got Fed Up With His Girlfriend Constantly Eating Out Yet Not Being Able To Pay Her Portion Of The Rent, So He Told Her To Stop Ordering Food And “Eating Her Way Into Debt”

This guy claims to be an extremely “low-maintenance eater.” He usually meal preps about three times a week and goes out to eat at a restaurant once a week.

And whenever he goes out, he never orders any appetizers, drinks, or desserts because he thinks that they are “high-profit items” for restaurants. Instead, he’d rather spend his money by just ordering two main entrees.

“Also, I consider grabbing fast food to be ‘eating out,’ especially because a Chic-Fil-A meal is like $10 now,” he added.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, is the complete opposite. She doesn’t like meal prepping because she simply cannot eat the same meal for two days in a row.

And even though his girlfriend knows how to cook, he thinks that she never makes an effort. Plus, whenever they’re out, she always wants to try new desserts and appetizers.

“She not only eats out every day, but she will regularly order Doordash, etc.,” he said.

“And she loves my cooking, but only when I do fancy stuff and not my basic ground beef and potatoes meal prep.”

He claimed to have noticed this difference early on in their relationship, too, and took steps to “protect his wallet.”

More specifically, he would always split their restaurant bills per person. So, his food bill would normally come out to about $20 when they went out; meanwhile, his girlfriend’s would be around $50.

