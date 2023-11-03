He Just Found Out That He May Have Accidentally Fathered A Child Eight Years Ago While Visiting Germany, But He’s Refusing To Choose A Child He Doesn’t Know Over His Wife And The Family They’ve Already Built

Back when this 30-year-old man was just 22, he spent a month in Germany. And while he was there, he hooked up with a woman named Siya, who is now 35.

At the time, their relationship was completely casual, and they made sure to be safe. Then, they parted ways, and he didn’t hear from Siya again.

Well, that was until about two weeks ago when she found him on Instagram and decided to reach out.

“I only took up Instagram very recently,” he clarified.

And once Siya was able to track him down, she gave him some shocking news: he had a son.

Apparently, she was unable to tell him prior to two weeks ago because she didn’t have his address to send a letter. He also wasn’t on any social media platforms, and his phone number was inactive.

So now, he’s finally found out the truth, and Siya wants him to both meet his son and become a father.

“But the thing is, I have a family here,” he said.

About five years ago, he tied the knot with his wife, and they’ve since had two children together. So, it’s not like he can just up and leave his current family to be a father to his first son, who he just found out about.

