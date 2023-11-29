He Kicked His In-Laws Out Of His House After They Lost His Dog And She Got Seriously Hurt

When you have relatives over for Thanksgiving, there’s bound to be some drama, even if it’s just a little bit.

But it can be too much when that drama compromises the well-being of someone or something in the house.

One man recently had to kick out his in-laws after they let his dog get out, and she almost lost her life.

He lives in a large home with his dog, Lucy, and is engaged to his fiancée, Meg. Meg has her own apartment but is in the process of moving into his house, where they’ll spend their foreseeable future together.

“Since my place has a lot of room and Meg’s doesn’t, I agreed to host her family from out of town for Thanksgiving,” he said.

“I’m going to be blunt: I do not like Meg’s family. They are all extremely conservative…Meg is very different from them but is close with them.”

“She hasn’t seen them in a year, so I agreed that they could stay at my place for the holiday because I can usually tolerate them enough.”

The day before Thanksgiving, after Meg’s family arrived, things were going fairly smoothly. For a bit, at least.

Meg’s parents had already arrived that afternoon, but her sister came a bit later. When Meg’s sister pulled up, he was in the bathroom and heard Meg’s mom call out to him, telling him she was going to let Lucy out so they could greet Meg’s sister.

