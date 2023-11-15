He Lives In A Hotel And Realized That Someone Had Been Forging His Name On Documents, So He Reached Out To The Hotel Staff, And Now An Employee May Lose Their Job

This guy currently lives in a serviced apartment located in a hotel, and his rent is paid for by the company that he works for. So, the only expenses he’s responsible for are utilities and any extra services.

While the hotel reportedly “tries very hard” to provide a nice living experience, though, he claimed that the property is still quite disorganized.

“Usually everything is fine, but sometimes, there are miscommunications that disrupt my schedule or worse,” he explained.

“But I’m usually pretty understanding, and I never lose my temper or shout like some other guests.”

Even so, there was recently one issue that actually might cause him to get one of the hotel’s employees fired.

The problem had to do with his rent, which, again, he does not pay. However, he is still required to sign a document every single month that includes the rent amount.

“And then that document is sent to my employer, who pays the bill,” he detailed.

Well, he realized that there was a mix-up by the hotel, and he actually hadn’t signed that paperwork for the past two months.

So, since his rent kept getting paid anyway, it was obvious that someone at the hotel must have signed the document for him– because it wasn’t signed by anyone at his company.

