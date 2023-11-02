He Made A Comment About His New Coworker Smelling Bad, And His Coworker Actually Left And Ghosted Their Job Afterward

This 26-year-old man is a maintenance electrician for a housing company. Two weeks ago, the company hired a 33-year-old man to replace another employee who was retiring.

The new employee is also an electrician, and he was the one who had to show the new guy around the work site and walk him through what they had to do each day.

Right away, he noticed that the new guy was pretty quiet and a bit of an awkward person.

For the first few days, he did his best to get to know the new employee and start conversations, but he was the one who did most of the talking.

After putting in all this effort for several days, he eventually gave up trying to talk to the new hire. From then on, he stuck to only talking to the new guy about things related to their job.

Employees at the company receive an hour for their lunch breaks. During lunch, all of the employees eat together at the office.

However, since the new hire started working there, he’s been eating alone in their work van instead of with everyone else.

“I told him several times that he was welcome, but he never showed up until our director spoke with him. He then felt obligated to eat with us, but if he says five words during the break, it’s already a lot,” he said.

Whenever they drive out to different work sites, he spends five minutes talking with his coworkers at the site, but the new guy hangs back instead of joining in on the conversation or stays in the van, and in his view, this standoffish behavior from the new employee is a bit strange.

