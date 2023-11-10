He Promised To Follow A Vegetarian Diet But Secretly Ate Meat For Months, So His Wife Was Furious When She Found Out

This 32-year-old guy and his wife, who is 30, have been married for about five years. They also have a 5-year-old son together.

And just six months ago, his wife decided that she wanted to become a vegetarian– citing environmental and ethical reasons.

His wife also asked for his support and wanted him to follow the same new diet too.

“I agreed,” he recalled, “But I must confess, I wasn’t very enthusiastic about it.”

Still, he tried to make vegetarianism work for him at first. Not long after, though, he realized that the diet just wasn’t going to work for him.

He seriously missed meat– its texture and its taste. And the vegetarian alternatives on the market just didn’t satisfy his craving.

Not to mention, he didn’t notice any benefits in terms of his weight or overall health after giving up meat. Finally, the lack of meat also caused him to start becoming moody and irritable.

That’s why he decided to go back on his word and secretly return to eating meat behind his wife’s back.

“I started going to a fast food restaurant near my workplace before heading home and had a sandwich with meat,” he revealed.

