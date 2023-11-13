He Rented Out A Property To Some People, And After They Moved Out, He Discovered That They Redecorated The Entire Place To Look Like Something Out Of A Renaissance Fair

While there are some shifty landlords out there, whether you like them or not, landlords have a tough job on their hands.

They are constantly handling tenant concerns and maintaining their property to a certain level of standard.

But their jobs can become even more complicated when they have to deal with tenants who are actual nightmares.

Landlord Jeff Kowalczuk (@its_principle) showed TikTok users what his tenants from hell did to the house he had been renting out to them. And it’s not a pretty sight. In fact, it was downright creepy.

After the tenants’ lease had expired and they moved out, Jeff went to go inspect the house to make sure everything was in its place. What he saw shocked him to his very core.

In the video that has gained millions of views, Jeff displayed before and after photos of the dwelling.

On move-in day, the interior of the house looked clean and cozy. The walls appeared to be a light gray color, and it generally seemed to be just like any other house, with nothing out of the ordinary.

On the day his tenants moved out, Jeff discovered a complete mess. The walls were painted bright and ghastly colors, and there was a mound of dirty dishes and piles of garbage in the kitchen.

Additionally, some of the walls were laden with imitation brickwork, and the doors were replaced with gray metal ones.

