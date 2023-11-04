He Told His Brother To “Think Twice” Before Proposing To His Girlfriend Because He Thinks His Brother’s Girlfriend Comes With A Lot Of Baggage

This man’s younger brother is a wonderful person who has always believed in love and romance.

While his brother has struggled with dating in the past, he has been dating his girlfriend, April, 22, for two years.

He lives an hour away from April and his brother, but despite the distance, he’s had the chance to get to know April and be around her several times.

April attends all of their family get-togethers and celebrates the holidays with them.

“Overall, she seems to be a genuine person. She is polite, respectful, and sweet. She’s just a bit reserved. Our family is not like that at all, so some of us have been trying to get used to her quietness,” he said.

This past week, his brother told him and their parents that he would be proposing to April in several months.

In his opinion, April has a lot of “baggage” due to unfortunate experiences growing up.

Even though he doesn’t try to be nosey, his brother has discussed some of April’s past while he has been dating her over the last two years.

His brother didn’t mind sharing this information about April and was comfortable being honest about it. Also, April is fine with other people knowing these details about her life, but she hasn’t been super vulnerable with their family at this point.

