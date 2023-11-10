He Told His Wife Of 15 Years That He Wants To Move Overseas After Their Daughter Goes To College, Whether His Wife Agrees To Go With Him Or Not

This 55-year-old man informed his wife, 48, that he’s thinking about moving out of the United States once their daughter graduates from high school and goes off to college.

He also told her that he’d still go whether or not she accompanied him.

Both he and his wife work in academia, and they both have built up enough savings for them to be financially comfortable in their retirement.

They’ve been married for 15 years, and throughout their entire marriage, he’s mentioned to his wife that he hopes to move to a different city than the one they currently live in, and he always told her that he would prefer to move abroad.

“The university we work at is an awful employer, and the toxic environment there was at least partially responsible for the deep depression I’ve gone through in the last five years,” he said.

Whenever he’s brought up the subject of moving out of the United States to his wife, she always insists that she doesn’t feel confident enough in what she’s accomplished so far in her career and doesn’t feel sure that she’d have luck obtaining another position.

However, he doesn’t agree with this at all. He believes that his wife is an amazing scientist and has a record that would impress so many people.

As of late, during these conversations, his wife has confessed that she enjoys the city they’re living in as well as her research sites.

Even though she feels overwhelmed being a professor, she doesn’t want to resign from the position or move.

