He Took A Nap In His Campus Library And Accidentally Got Locked Inside After Closing Time

I, for one, love a good library, but I have no desire to spend all night in one. Libraries are often relaxing spaces, and I love ones that come with comfortable seating that is perfect for curling up with a book or getting important work done.

I’ve seen a good share of people taking a solid nap in libraries, but I haven’t seen anyone crash in one until after closing time. Until now, that is.

Kai (@stfkai_) is a college student in New York who recently went viral on TikTok after he documented his experience of being locked inside his campus library after closing time.

A week ago, Kai decided to spend some time in the College of Staten Island’s library for a few hours on a Friday afternoon before he had an evening class.

He arrived at the library, which is usually open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., around 3:30 p.m. and got to work. Kai did some work for about half an hour before deciding to take a cozy little nap.

“Then I just wake up and just continue doing my work,” Kai recalls in one of his TikTok videos.

Kai woke up around 5:15 p.m. but didn’t realize that the library had closed at 5:00 p.m. that day since the Friday schedule was different.

However, no one came by to let him know he needed to leave. So, assuming everyone else in the library was still working and minding their business, Kai went back to work for another 30 minutes.

But then, all the motion sensor lights in the library turned off.

