He Took His Girlfriend’s Oldest Daughter Shopping, But His Girlfriend Is Angry He Didn’t Bring Her Youngest Girls Along

This 26-year-old man has been dating his 33-year-old girlfriend for a bit more than a year, though they have known one another for several years through their mutual friends.

His girlfriend has three daughters, and they are 14, 13, and 10. His girlfriend’s oldest daughter doesn’t have a dad, as hers exited her life right after she was born.

His girlfriend’s youngest girls do have the same dad, who is involved with them and sees them every other weekend.

Now, his girlfriend and her daughters moved in with him only three months into their relationship. He knows that seems fast, but his girlfriend and her daughters were living with a coworker, and it wasn’t going well.

He doesn’t have kids and has no clue how to parent, but he tries to support his girlfriend in all the decisions she makes as a mom.

Two days ago, he got done with work on the early side, so he picked all of his girlfriend’s daughters up from school.

He made them dinner after they got back home and asked if they wanted to go shopping and then out for pizza.

“The youngest two didn’t want to go, their friend was coming over, so they decided to stay, but the oldest daughter wanted to come with me,” he explained.

“So I took her to the mall, bought her some clothes, a new phone case and some other small things. Afterward, we went to grab a pizza. After the pizza, I wanted to drop her off at home (my girlfriend was already back from work by then) as I needed to go to a rental property of mine to fix a few things, but she said she wanted to go with me.”

