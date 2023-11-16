He Wants To “Ditch” His In-Laws Following The Death Of His Wife, Because They’ve Been Controlling And Constantly Lean On Him For Support

Six years ago, when this 41-year-old man was 35, he tragically lost his wife– who was seven months pregnant with their son at the time.

And following the horrific loss, he did keep in touch with his late wife’s parents over the years– even though they were sometimes difficult to deal with– simply because he always knew the pain of their daughter’s death couldn’t have been easy to deal with.

Then, once he grieved and decided to begin dating again, his late wife’s parents didn’t like that.

He understood it at the time, though, so when they tried to claim some of his late wife’s inheritance that was legally his, he just let them take the money.

“As I wasn’t with my wife for the money,” he said. “I gave up something in the vicinity of $80,000.”

During the first few years following his wife’s death, her parents also tried to constantly control everything he did. They were always checking in on where he was and constantly looked to him for support whenever they were down.

His late wife’s parents also expected him to keep them up to date on any life plans that he had– something that he didn’t even do with his own parents.

Anyway, he wound up meeting and falling in love with another woman after losing his wife. So, they tied the knot about three years ago and are now expecting twin boys!

His former mother-in-law still sends him some messages to check in on WhatsApp about three times a week as well. That’s why, when she reached out a few months ago, he decided to fill her in and let her know that he and his wife were expecting twins.

