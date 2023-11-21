He Was Invited To His Ex-Girlfriend’s Wedding, But She Spent The Night Before In Jail, And Her Wedding Was Called Off, So He Doesn’t Want To Send A Gift

This guy and his ex-girlfriend dated on and off for over six years. But they eventually split up, he moved on, and he’s now in a relationship with his current girlfriend of eight years.

However, he was still invited to his ex-girlfriend’s wedding– which was pretty shocking to him.

For some context, this is actually his ex’s second wedding, and he was not invited to her first ceremony. He has also never met his ex’s fiancé, and his ex has never met his girlfriend.

Nonetheless, both he and his girlfriend were invited to the second wedding, and he was taken aback upon receiving the invitation.

“I was actually surprised my girlfriend, and I were invited to this one, not because we aren’t on okay terms but more so because I can’t imagine inviting an ex to my own wedding or her husband approving of it,” he explained.

Despite his shock, he still RSVP’ed “yes” and agreed to attend the event with his girlfriend as his plus one.

But then, on the day of his ex’s wedding, absolute mayhem ensued.

It all began when he was on his way out the door, getting ready to head to the venue, when he found out that the wedding was actually canceled.

It turned out that his ex-girlfriend, the bride, had spent the night before in jail. And to make the whole situation even worse, most of the other guests didn’t even find out that the wedding was called off until they were on their way to or arriving at the venue.

