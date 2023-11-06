He Went On A First Date With A Catfish Who Lied About Having Kids, Screamed At Their Server, And Ordered 53 Fried Pickles As Her Dinner

The food you order on a first date matters. If you overdo it, that can leave your date with a bad impression.

TikToker Zakir (@zockkr) is sharing the story of a bad date he went on with a woman who not only catfished him, lied about having kids, and yelled at their server, but she also ordered 53 fried pickles as her meal.

So, he matched with a woman named Sydney on a dating app after coming across her profile and thinking she was cute. They started chatting, getting to know a little more about each other.

He noticed that Sydney had included her social media handle in her dating profile, so he did some digging and found out that she was a mom.

Soon after, he invited her out on a date. He sent her the details of the restaurant and told her to meet him at 7:30. But at 6:30, she texted him to let him know she was already there.

Zakir rushed to get ready, and when he finally arrived at the restaurant, he saw that Sydney did not resemble her photos very much. She looked ten to fifteen years older. Her hair was also not as long and voluminous as it was in her pictures. Instead, it was cut shorter in the typical “Karen” hairstyle, which should’ve been an indication of what was to come.

However, Zakir brushed it aside and decided to continue getting to know her. When they walked into the restaurant, the host led them to a table and presented them with menus. Zakir asked Sydney if anything on the menu had caught her eye.

She responded that she wanted to do something small, like an appetizer, and that the fried pickles and the calamari looked good. Zakir encouraged her to order whatever she wanted. When the server came to take their orders, she requested 53 fried pickles. One order of fried pickles included only six.

The server informed them that she would need to check with the manager to see if it was possible to put 53 pickles on a plate. Sydney became upset and demanded that her pickles be delivered on one plate.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.