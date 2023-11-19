He Won $200,000 In The Lottery, But His Girlfriend Demanded He Give Her Some Of The Money, So He Broke Up With Her

This guy and his girlfriend both live in Canada, and they have been dating for two years. But recently, his life was turned upside down when he won a whopping $200,000 in the lottery.

Right after realizing he had won, he understandably was over the moon thinking about how much this money could change his current situation.

Yet, when he shared the good news with his girlfriend, his excitement was forced back into the ground.

Apparently, she immediately began pestering and pressuring him to hand over a significant amount of the winnings– $50,000, to be exact.

“She argued that we had been together for a significant amount of time and that she had supported me throughout our relationship,” he recalled.

To be clear, his girlfriend did not support him financially, just emotionally and morally.

Regardless, he tried to tell his girlfriend that the win was “a personal windfall.” Plus, he had his own plans for how to spend the funds.

For instance, he wanted to invest in his future as well as help support his family.

“I also mentioned that we had never discussed sharing finances or making joint decisions about money before,” he added.

