Her 13-Year-Old Sister Got A Tattoo And She Wants To Tell Their Mom So She Can Rein Her In Before Her Behavior Gets Worse

This 21-year-old girl has a little sister who is 13-years-old, and she is really concerned about her sister’s behavior.

Yesterday, her little sister showed her the tattoo she got, which she thought was super cool.

The thing is, their mom is extremely against tattoos, to the point where she was told by their mom that if she ever got a tattoo, she would get kicked out of their house.

She really would like to tell their mom about her sister’s tattoo so their mom can rein her in before she gets into worse kinds of trouble.

She doesn’t want to be a tattletale at all; she is just seriously concerned for her little sister and her safety.

“My generation is not the same as hers, and my mom lets her have a lot more freedom than I did as a kid so I didn’t get into the kinds of things she does, but she’s also told me about how she’s been hanging out with her friend (13f) and apparently they got in a car with other teen boys (16m) (15m) and were running around the woods, for context this is the same day she also got the tattoo so she just went wild on that day I guess,” she explained.

“I’m honestly terrified if my mom does not wrangle her in now, it will get way worse. I love my little sister to death, and I’m so conflicted because she confided this in me, but I’m wanting to do some type of prevention because I know it will only get worse if she is only 13 and already getting into this stuff.”

“I could care less about the tattoo itself; my concern is her getting some kind of disease from it or getting into worse trouble way outside of this tattoo. I think it’s a small thing but an indication for more trouble to come.”

She did attempt to discuss the risks with her little sister, but she couldn’t care less and thought it was hilarious.

